355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, shoots at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Cepeda led the team of Airmen through the exercise and demonstrated his ability to react to unexpected scenarios and effectively issue commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US