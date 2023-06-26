Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023 [Image 3 of 10]

    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare for a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF training exercise tasked Airmen with meeting a local guide and following instructions to reach a simulated radio tower in need of repair while dealing with enemy combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7889244
    VIRIN: 230629-F-NC910-1007
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    FTX
    Prime BEEF
    Air Force
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT