    355th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF field exercise

    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy...... read more read more

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) field exercise at the Davis-Monthan explosive ordnance disposal range, June 29, 2023.

    Prime BEEF training happens monthly and increases readiness among civil engineer Airmen and provides them with the skills necessary to handle situations while working in potentially hostile environments.

    The exercise, which simulated a deployed area of responsibility, consisted of multiple scenarios that required participants to combine various aspects of their training to successfully complete their mission. Throughout the exercise, trainers observed the participants while also acting as opposing force combatants (OPFOR).

    “The integrated base defense exercise was a culmination of everything we learned in the Prime BEEF program,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander. “We do these exercises to enhance our readiness for deployment training, so when we're downrange, outside the wire, we are ready for any scenario.”

    During the exercise, the team was tasked with repairing a simulated radio tower, which required them to make contact with a local guide, who was played by a trainer.

    “It felt almost like a validation course,” said Senior Airman Lincoln McFatridge, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron power production specialist. “We combined all of our training, like land navigation, traveling in a convoy, and individual movement, to successfully complete the mission.”

    While under simulated fire from OPFOR, some Airmen were identified as casualties,
    which required their wingmen to get them to safety and deal with their injuries.

    “My favorite part was extracting the casualties,” said McFatridge. “Having to shoulder somebody and carry them out definitely put my cardio to the test.”

    Teamwork was essential to the Airmen’s success during the exercise and will be even more important in a deployed environment.

    “The Prime BEEF program exists because we, as civil engineers, are often tasked to go outside the wire for things like site visits, repairs or construction,” said Cepeda. “It was hot and stressful during the exercise, but everyone had good attitudes, and we were able to get the mission done.”

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:51
    Story ID: 449221
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF field exercise, by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023
    Airmen
    FTX
    Civil engineer
    Prime BEEF
    Readiness

