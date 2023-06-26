355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, fires his rifle at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise included opposing force actors to realistically simulate a possible scenario the Airmen could face in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US