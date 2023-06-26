U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, fires his rifle at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise included opposing force actors to realistically simulate a possible scenario the Airmen could face in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7889246
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-NC910-1126
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 355th CES Prime BEEF Field training exercise 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
