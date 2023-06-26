Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron, 278th Armored Brigade Combat Regiment is a small unit with a big footprint. In a combat environment, it collects and analyses information from the battlefield to discern the enemy’s immediate goals and movements. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7888984
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-OJ588-2190
|Resolution:
|6892x4600
|Size:
|21.66 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation [Image 3 of 3], by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT