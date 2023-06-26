Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation

Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron, 278th Armored Brigade Combat Regiment is a small unit with a big footprint. In a combat environment, it collects and analyses information from the battlefield to discern the enemy’s immediate goals and movements. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)

