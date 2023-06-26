Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation [Image 3 of 3]

    Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron, 278th Armored Brigade Combat Regiment is a small unit with a big footprint. In a combat environment, it collects and analyses information from the battlefield to discern the enemy’s immediate goals and movements. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7888984
    VIRIN: 230614-A-OJ588-2190
    Resolution: 6892x4600
    Size: 21.66 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation [Image 3 of 3], by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    delta
    278th
    military intelligence company
    MICO

