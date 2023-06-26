Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation

Photo By William Jones | Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By William Jones | Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron, 278th Armored Brigade Combat Regiment is a small unit with a big footprint. In a combat environment, it collects and analyses information from the battlefield to discern the enemy’s immediate goals and movements. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro) see less | View Image Page

Tennessee’s Military Intelligence Company: Troop D, Regimental Engineering Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment; is a one-of-a-kind unit in the Tennessee Army National Guard.



The Military Intelligence Company, “MICO,” proved it can effectively gather mission-critical information from the battlefield during a validation event at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Observer Coach Trainers, “OCTs,” headquartered at 1st Army out of Ft. Stewart, Georgia, conducted the validation.



“We are here to make sure the validation exercise the unit is going through is ‘train to standard’,” said Sgt. 1st Class Robert McCartney, an OCT. “We’re here to do what we can to help and Delta company is doing a really fantastic job. Like any other National Guard or Reserve units, military intelligence units are required to demonstrate they can perform to Army standards on a reoccurring basis.”



MICO has Human Intelligence Collectors, Signals Collection Analyst Intelligence Collectors, and Military Intelligence Systems Maintainers who collect combat information and send it to their higher headquarters. “We are being certified on our mission essential tasks that we are supposed to do as an MI company, said Capt. Clayton Carroll, Jr., Delta Troop company commander.



“I enjoy information technology work, and this is kind of what it is,” said Spc. George Poole, a Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer. During this validation event, he managed an “E6 stack,” which connects Delta Troop’s computer network to other units via satellite.



In this validation event, roll players performed the part of “enemies on the battlefield.” Spc. Joshua Cook, a Human Intelligence Collectors, interviewed “the enemy.” Spc. Terri Harris, a Signal Intelligence Collectors gathered information from the radios the enemies used. Finally, it was Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Bryant's job to analyze the data collected to discern the enemy’s location and course of action.



Military Intelligence Companies like Delta Troop serve a vital role on the battlefield because they are responsible for gathering and analyzing information on enemy operations. National Guard and Army Reserve units are essential in stateside missions as well. “During an emergency here at home, our role is to provide technical support as well as generator power,” said Capt. Carroll.



Once the validation event was over, the OCTs gave their seal of approval proving Delta Troop had successfully completed each of the mandated tasks by 1st Army.