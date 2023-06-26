Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Edgar Castro Palencia 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. George Poole, a Soldier in Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Intelligence Company, ensured network continuity during a 1st Army validation event on June 13th at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)

