Spc. George Poole, a Soldier in Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Intelligence Company, ensured network continuity during a 1st Army validation event on June 13th at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7888982
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-WA032-1727
|Resolution:
|6792x4533
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation [Image 3 of 3], by Edgar Castro Palencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
