Military Intelligence Completed 1st Army Validation

On June 14th, at a training site on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Intelligence Company was validated by a 1st Army inspection. (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7888983
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-WA032-1854
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.72 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
