Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating

SUFFOLK, Va. -- Force Master Chief Petty Officer Laura Nunley, Naval

Information Forces, presents a coin to CTN2 Kennedy Bullard, assigned to

the 552 Cyber Protection Team (CPT), Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command,

during a recognition ceremony June 22. Bullard created the original design

for the Cyber Warfare Technician rating badge, which will be worn by more

than 2,200 CWT Sailors around the Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert

Fluegel/ Released.)

