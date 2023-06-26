Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    SUFFOLK, Va. -- Force Master Chief Petty Officer Laura Nunley, Naval
    Information Forces, presents a coin to CTN2 Kennedy Bullard, assigned to
    the 552 Cyber Protection Team (CPT), Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command,
    during a recognition ceremony June 22. Bullard created the original design
    for the Cyber Warfare Technician rating badge, which will be worn by more
    than 2,200 CWT Sailors around the Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert
    Fluegel/ Released.)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 12:28
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Information Warfare
    IW
    CWT
    Cyber Warfare Technician

