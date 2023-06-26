SUFFOLK, Va. -- Force Master Chief Petty Officer Laura Nunley, Naval
Information Forces, presents a coin to CTN2 Kennedy Bullard, assigned to
the 552 Cyber Protection Team (CPT), Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command,
during a recognition ceremony June 22. Bullard created the original design
for the Cyber Warfare Technician rating badge, which will be worn by more
than 2,200 CWT Sailors around the Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert
Fluegel/ Released.)
This work, Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating
