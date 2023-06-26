Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating

Photo By Joshua Rodriguez | The Navy is committed to meeting current and future cyber capability requirements. The...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Rodriguez | The Navy is committed to meeting current and future cyber capability requirements. The establishment of the CWT rating ensures the Navy matches specialized skill sets to the competition we face in the cyberspace domain, and more accurately describes the predominance of cyber work our CTN Sailors are already performing. see less | View Image Page

SUFFOLK, VA. - The Navy announced today the establishment of the Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT) rating via Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 147/23.



The Navy created the CWT rating to meet the requirements of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed Dec. 23, 2022, which directed the Navy to establish a cyber warfare rating for enlisted personnel separate from the cryptologic technician enlisted rating.



The CWT rating will initially absorb the Cryptologic Technician-Networks rating in its entirety, and all CTN billets and personnel have been changed to CWT effective June 28, 2023.



Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces and the Navy’s Information Boss, explained how the Navy developed its plan to establish the CWT rating.



“We developed the CWT rating closely with our leaders in the CTN rating, thoroughly reviewing billet requirements of Sailors assigned to the Cyber Mission Force (CMF), while determining what was required to fulfill the requirements under the NDAA,” said Aeschbach. “Our analysis showed the CTN rating had long-standing, validated billets and Navy Enlisted Classification codes (NECs) already linked to critical cyber work roles across Fleet, CMF, and national requirements;- in fact, 93 percent of all work conducted by the CTN rating is primarily classified as cyber. This rating more accurately describes the predominance of cyber work our CTN Sailors are already performing.”



NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Laura Nunley emphasized no CTN Sailor’s career will be negatively impacted by the establishment of the CWT rating.



“During the process of establishing the CWT rating, we have been committed to a ‘do no harm’ approach to CTN Sailors,” noted Nunley. “No Sailor’s advancement opportunity or Selective Reenlistment Bonus (SRB) will be affected by this rating establishment. All rating specific incentive pays currently entitled to CTN Sailors will be awarded to CWT Sailors.”



Nunley also explained how CTN Sailors’ inputs shaped the new rating.



“We know our CTN Sailors are vested in their cryptologic history, so we ensured we embraced them through this rating establishment process, including the design of the CWT rating badge,” said Nunley. “We invited all CTN Sailors to submit their original patch designs to our CTN enlisted leaders, and we assembled a team to evaluate these proposals and select a winning design.



“I’m proud to recognize CTN2 Kennedy Bullard, assigned to the 552 Cyber Protection Team (CPT), Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command in Suffolk, Va., whose design will be worn by the more than 2,200 CWT Sailors!”



Establishing the CWT rating ensures the Navy matches specialized skill sets to the competition it faces in the cyberspace domain. CWTs will apply their specialized skill sets to competition the Navy faces in the cyberspace domain, employing tactical and strategic capabilities to plan, develop, and execute offensive and defensive Cyberspace Operations; and performing threat analysis, digital forensics, network exploitation, research and development, and mission planning.



“CTN Sailors have been absolutely critical to addressing threats in cyberspace - ensuring our Navy and joint force stay in competition,” said Aeschbach. “We’re committed to training, recruiting and retaining talented Cyber Warfare Technicians to pace this competition, and to prevail in conflict if they are ever called to do so.”



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



