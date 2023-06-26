Navy Establishes Cyber Warfare Technician Rating

The Navy is committed to meeting current and future cyber capability requirements. The establishment of the CWT rating ensures the Navy matches specialized skill sets to the competition we face in the cyberspace domain, and more accurately describes the predominance of cyber work our CTN Sailors are already performing.

