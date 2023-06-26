Lt. Col. Philip Inigo, 23rd Intelligence Squadron commander, speaks to attendees after assuming command during the 23rd IS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2023. As the new commander of the 23rd IS, Inigo will lead a team of Reserve Citizen Airmen who provide intelligence support for the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 7887977 VIRIN: 230602-F-MC101-1089 Resolution: 5552x2870 Size: 534.27 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.