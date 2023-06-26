Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Philip Inigo, 23rd Intelligence Squadron commander, speaks to attendees after assuming command during the 23rd IS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2023. As the new commander of the 23rd IS, Inigo will lead a team of Reserve Citizen Airmen who provide intelligence support for the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 7887977
    VIRIN: 230602-F-MC101-1089
    Resolution: 5552x2870
    Size: 534.27 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander
    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander
    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    23IS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT