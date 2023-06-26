Col. Eric Bernkopf, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, speaks to attendees during the 23rd Intelligence Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Stephanie Hahn transferred command of the 23rd IS to Lt. Col. Phillip Inigo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander
