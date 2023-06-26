23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander

Col. Eric Bernkopf, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents the 23rd Intelligence Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Philip Inigo during the 23rd Intelligence Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2023. Inigo previously served as the senior intelligence officer for the 310th Space Wing at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

