23rd Intelligence Squadron welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Lt. Col. Stephanie Hahn transferred command of the 23rd Intelligence Squadron to Lt. Col. Phillip Inigo during a change of command ceremony held at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy auditorium here, June 3, 2023.



Col. Eric Bernkopf, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, was the ceremony's presiding official and delivered opening remarks welcoming Inigo.



"Inigo, you have an amazing opportunity here, so I congratulate you. I'm super proud of both of you," said Bernkopf.



Lt. Col. Stephanie Hahn, 23rd IS outgoing commander, expressed her trust in Inigo's capabilities as a leader for the 23rd IS.



"You were hired into this job in this amazing unit based on your awesome record and past reputation. In a sea of very qualified people, you rose to the top," said Hahn. "You are inheriting a phenomenal unit, a great team and I'm so excited to sit back and see all the awesome things that the 23rd IS does."



During his tenure as the senior intelligence officer at 310th Space Wing, Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Inigo was the wing's expert on intelligence activities, validating and directing intelligence activities in support of air and space operations.



"Thank you for your confidence in me and for giving me the opportunity to lead this great team as well as to do great things with the 23rd IS," said Inigo, after accepting the squadron guidon.



As the new commander of the 23rd IS, Inigo will lead a team of Reserve Citizen Airmen who present expert cyber surveillance and reconnaissance to the Total Force.

