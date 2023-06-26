Col. Jeremiah O’Connor, 404th Army Field Support Brigade incoming commander, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony June 13 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)
404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony
