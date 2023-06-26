Col. John Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade outgoing commander, presents the brigade colors to Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, during a change of command ceremony June 13 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)
This work, 404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony
