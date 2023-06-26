The official party from left, Col. John Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and Col. Jeremiah O’Connor, 404th AFSB incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony June 13 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7887638
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-GN656-8084
|Resolution:
|649x576
|Size:
|89.58 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony
