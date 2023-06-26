Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    404th Army Field Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony

    FORT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, gives remarks as presiding officer during a change of command ceremony June 13 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:33
    Location: FORT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WI, US
