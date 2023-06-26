U.S. Air Force Capt. Emiliano Kaptain, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, flies below another KC-10 to conduct aerial refueling training over the California coast June 27, 2023. The tankers also flew to commemorate Operation Centennial Contact, a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities. The operation involved 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

