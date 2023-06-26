Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Centennial Contact [Image 1 of 5]

    Operation Centennial Contact

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender flies over the California coast June 27, 2023, as part of Operation Centennial Contact. The operation was a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities involving 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 19:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Centennial Contact [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

