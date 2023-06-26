A KC-10 Extender flies over the California coast June 27, 2023, as part of Operation Centennial Contact. The operation was a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities involving 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
|06.27.2023
|06.28.2023 19:28
|7886696
|230627-F-UE898-1607
|8047x5365
|8.63 MB
|US
|1
|0
