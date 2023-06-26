U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Grabe, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, and Airman 1st Class Marco Castillo Melchi, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, connects with a KC-10 Extender to train on aerial refueling June 27, 2023, over the California coast as part of Operation Centennial Contact. The operation was a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities, which involved 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

