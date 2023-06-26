Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pirates Cove Galley Reopening [Image 3 of 3]

    Pirates Cove Galley Reopening

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    Kings Bay, Ga. (June 21, 2023) Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 2nd Class Simon Crews (left), and Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 2nd Class Christian Lynch makes pizza at the Pirates Cove Galley. The Kings Bay galley reopened after being closed for more than two years for renovations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

