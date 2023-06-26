Kings Bay’s Pirates Cove Galley Reopens After Renovations

KINGS BAY, Ga. - The Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Pirates Cove Galley reopened Wednesday, June 21 after being closed for more than two years for $4.3 million in renovations.

Contractors renovated the galley’s air conditioning and ventilation system, upgraded the fire suppression system and also removed asbestos.

During the renovations, the galley staff used the MWR Triplex Liberty Conference Center as a temporary facility to continue to serve its customers.

“This (Pirates Cove) building was designed to support a much larger operation, so it’s very exciting to have all of that back at our fingertips,” said Lt. Liberty Dittmar, the Kings Bay food service officer. “I am very grateful for everything MWR and the Triplex has done for us, but two years is a long time, and I’m happy to be home.”

Now that the galley staff are back in their main facility, there will be more food choices on the main line and the speed line.

“We will have freshly made soup and bakery products are coming back,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Sylvester Manning, the galley’s leading chief petty officer.

Many Sailors were excited to be back in the facility, so much so that some Sailors not assigned as galley staff decided to help serve food for the reopening.

“I am thrilled to see everyone come together. Even for myself, just coming into the galley working as a (culinary specialist) for today is very exciting for me,” said Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Justin Knight.

Pirates Cove Galley will continue to provide nutritious options to fuel the hundreds of service members and patrons that depend on its meals during the work day.

“A total of 196 people came through the line (for lunch,) which was more than regular,” said Edfren Bradford, an employee at the Pirate’s Cove Galley for 23 years. “I believe that the reopening of the galley was very successful.”

Capt. Chris Bohner, the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, said the renovations were much needed, and he appreciated everyone’s patience while the galley was operating at a temporary facility.

“It took longer than expected unfortunately, but we persevered and figured out how to make it work, and by doing so we're still able to deliver a quality product over at the Triplex,” said Bohner. “Now it’s just getting the word out that the galley is back open because it’s been closed for so long. So I'm excited, the team is excited over there, and I'm glad to see we're putting the right tools back in the hands of my culinary warriors to produce the quality of food that Kings Bay deserves.”

The Kings Bay Pirates Cove Galley is open Monday through Friday for breakfast from 6-7:30 a.m. for $4.30, lunch from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. for $6.85, and dinner from 5-6 p.m. for $5.95. The galley is also open Saturdays and Sundays for brunch from 10 a.m. to noon for $7.65 and dinner from 5-6 p.m. for $9.35.

The Pirate’s Cove Galley is open daily to all active duty military, reservists and their escorted family members. Once a month, the galley serves a special meal, which is open for active duty, reservists, family members, military retirees and Department of Defense civilians.

