Kings Bay, Ga. (June 21, 2023) Sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay wait in line at the Pirates Cove Galley. The Kings Bay galley reopened after being closed for more than two years for renovations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7885442
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-KG461-1003
|Resolution:
|4693x3352
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pirates Cove Galley Reopening [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kings Bay’s Pirates Cove Galley Reopens After Renovations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT