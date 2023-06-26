Kings Bay, Ga. (June 21, 2023) Sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay eat at the Pirates Cove Galley. The Kings Bay galley reopened after being closed for more than two years for renovations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 7885443 VIRIN: 230621-N-KG461-1006 Resolution: 4671x3118 Size: 1.23 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pirates Cove Galley Reopening [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.