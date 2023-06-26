Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Tiger Tour [Image 34 of 39]

    Nimitz Tiger Tour

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230627-N-YV347-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2023) Embarked family and friends of Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) look out to the flight deck from the Admiral’s observation deck. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2016
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7885277
    VIRIN: 230627-N-YV347-1025
    Resolution: 5998x3999
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Tiger Tour [Image 39 of 39], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

