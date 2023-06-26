Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 31 of 39]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230627-N-MH015-1165 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:50
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 39 of 39], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Pacific Ocean
    Carrier

