Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown [Image 38 of 39]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230627-N-ZQ263-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jun. 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors scrub the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7885282
    VIRIN: 230627-N-ZQ263-1055
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown [Image 39 of 39], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Homecoming Lei
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Homecoming Lei
    Homecoming Lei
    Homecoming Lei
    Homecoming Lei
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Homecoming Lei
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Air Wing Offload
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Tiger Tour
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    flight deck
    Flight deck washdown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT