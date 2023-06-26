230627-N-ZQ263-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jun. 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors scrub the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 07:50
|Photo ID:
|7885282
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-ZQ263-1055
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Deck Washdown [Image 39 of 39], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT