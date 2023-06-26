230626-N-YX844-1110 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Sailors pose for a photo with Vietnamese locals on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while the ship is anchored in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7885096
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-YX844-1110
|Resolution:
|3201x2132
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese media outlets during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT