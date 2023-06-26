Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese media outlets during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese media outlets during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230626-N-YX844-1154 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Retail Specialist 1st Class Krystal Diezcanseco, from Lanham, Maryland, sells emblematics to Vietnamese locals in the hangar bay during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while the ship is anchored in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7885099
    VIRIN: 230626-N-YX844-1154
    Resolution: 3472x2312
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Hometown: LANHAM, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese media outlets during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Da Nang
    Vietnam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Port Visit

