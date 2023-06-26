230626-N-YX844-1071 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley, from Lincoln, Massachusetts, speaks to Vietnamese media on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while the ship is anchored in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:37 Photo ID: 7885093 VIRIN: 230626-N-YX844-1071 Resolution: 3304x2200 Size: 1.02 MB Location: DA NANG, VN Hometown: LINCOLN, MA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese media outlets during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.