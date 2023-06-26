Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Smythe, a weapons specialist assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, puts a ground safety cover on the AIM-9 missile on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after the unit’s final training sortie during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 22, 2023, at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

