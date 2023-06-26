U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, assemble in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after completing participation in exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 22, 2023, at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7884921
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-US479-1373
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|JAGEL AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT