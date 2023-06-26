A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, shows the inside of the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft to a German air force avionics specialist, June 22, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 21:31 Photo ID: 7884925 VIRIN: 230622-Z-US479-1114 Resolution: 2400x1597 Size: 2.21 MB Location: JAGEL AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.