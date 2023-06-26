Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, shows the inside of the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft to a German air force avionics specialist, June 22, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)
