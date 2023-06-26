Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23

    JAGEL AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn DeMarco, a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, gives the green light for takeoff to U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Calvey, a pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, June 22, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 21:31
    Photo ID: 7884924
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-US479-1134
    Resolution: 2400x1597
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: JAGEL AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    MDANG
    175th Wing
    Air Defender
    AD23

