U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn DeMarco, a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, gives the green light for takeoff to U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Calvey, a pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, June 22, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7884924
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-US479-1134
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|JAGEL AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland ANG flies last sortie of Air Defender 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
