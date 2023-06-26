Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS [Image 6 of 6]

    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lukas Sellers, cyber transport technician with the 627th Communication Squadron, operates a Havik Simulator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. The 5th Air Support Operation Squadron will use the new portable simulator to practice mission requirements on site, prior to navigating real world missions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7884449
    VIRIN: 230608-F-CP748-1005
    Resolution: 5474x3910
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    JTAC
    TACP
    Australian Army
    Team McChord
    5ASOS

