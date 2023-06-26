5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lukas Sellers, cyber transport technician with the 627th Communication Squadron, operates a Havik Simulator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. The 5th Air Support Operation Squadron will use the new portable simulator to practice mission requirements on site, prior to navigating real world missions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)
