5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

Australian Army joint terminal attack controllers with the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, train in a flight simulator with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. Members of the Australian Army spent the week visiting the 5th ASOS training in the simulator to maintain currency in calling for close air support. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

