U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lukas Sellers, cyber transport technician with the 627th Communication Squadron, operates a Havik Simulator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. The 5th Air Support Operation Squadron will use the new portable simulator to practice mission requirements on site, prior to navigating real world missions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 Location: JBLM, WA, US 5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS, by SrA Callie Norton