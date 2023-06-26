Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS [Image 5 of 6]

    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Australian Army Lance Bombardier Jack Ruff, with the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, left, and Bombardier Ben Roadnight, Joint Terminal Attack Controller Troop, operate a strike aircraft simulator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. Members of the Australian Army spent the week visiting the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron training in the simulator to maintain currency in calling for close air support. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7884447
    VIRIN: 230608-F-CP748-1003
    Resolution: 4820x3443
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS
    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS
    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS
    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS
    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS
    5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    JTAC
    TACP
    Australian Army
    Team McChord
    5ASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT