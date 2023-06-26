5th ASOS trains with Australian JTACS

Australian Army Lance Bombardier Jack Ruff, with the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, left, and Bombardier Ben Roadnight, Joint Terminal Attack Controller Troop, operate a strike aircraft simulator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. Members of the Australian Army spent the week visiting the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron training in the simulator to maintain currency in calling for close air support. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

