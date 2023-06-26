Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dwann Jackson, an Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim quality assurance specialist, observes onsite suspension and track upgrades to an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 M2 Bradley fighting vehicle at the Coleman APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023
    Location: MANNHEIM, DE 
