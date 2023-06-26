Dwann Jackson, an Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim quality assurance specialist, observes onsite suspension and track upgrades to an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 M2 Bradley fighting vehicle at the Coleman APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 01:48
|Photo ID:
|7882692
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-SM279-4845
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT