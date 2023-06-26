Kevin Grimm is a quality assurance specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He is also an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployed Army civilian employee. The AECW program provides opportunities for civilian employees to enhance their skillsets and knowledge during real-world deployments while providing additional capabilities to organizations like the 405th AFSB. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 01:48
|Photo ID:
|7882691
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-SM279-4908
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness
