Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim Quality Assurance Branch Chief Herbert Gately said senior U.S. Army and contractor project management staff conduct weekly quality and safety walkabouts – the purpose being to visit the different work areas and offices at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite and talk to employees about safety and quality. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 01:48
|Photo ID:
|7882694
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-SM279-4662
|Resolution:
|3239x2250
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Quality assurance team helps keep Army Prepositioned Stocks at high state of readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT