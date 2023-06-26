35th Fighter Generation Squadron receives new commander

From the left, Col. Bradley Altman, 8th Maintenance Group commander, Maj. Jason Bramlett, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Lee Bussey, 35th FGS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 35th FGS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2023. Bussey is the second commander of the 35th FGS since its activation on June 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

