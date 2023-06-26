Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron receives new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron receives new commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Col. Bradley Altman, 8th Maintenance Group commander, Maj. Jason Bramlett, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Lee Bussey, 35th FGS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 35th FGS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2023. Bussey is the second commander of the 35th FGS since its activation on June 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:51
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Maintenance
    Change of Command
    35th FGS

