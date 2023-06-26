35th Fighter Generation Squadron receives new commander

Col. Bradley Altman, left, 8th Maintenance Group commander, presents Maj. Jason Bramlett, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 35th FGS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Bramlett was the first commander of the 35th FGS since its activation on June 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

