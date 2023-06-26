U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Stephen Whiting, commander, Space Operations Command, commends outgoing Delta 2-Space Domain Awareness (DEL2) commander, Col. Marc Brock, for his accomplishments during his two years in command and welcomes incoming commander, Col. Raj Agrawal, during DEL2’s Change of Command ceremony June 23, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 Photo ID: 7882474 This work, Col. Raj Agrawal assumes command of Delta 2 [Image 9 of 9], by Emily Peacock