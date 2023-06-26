U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, Space Operations Command, (left) awards the Legion of Merit to outgoing Delta 2-Space Domain Awareness (DEL2) commander, Col. Marc Brock, (right) during DEL2’s Change of Command ceremony June 23, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 Photo ID: 7882469 Col. Raj Agrawal assumes command of Delta 2, by Emily Peacock