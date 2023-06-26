Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Raj Agrawal assumes command of Delta 2 [Image 4 of 9]

    Col. Raj Agrawal assumes command of Delta 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, Space Operations Command, (left) Col. Marc Brock, outgoing commander, Delta 2-Space Domain Awareness (DEL2), (center) and Col. Raj Agrawal, incoming commander, DEL2, (right) stand at attention during DEL2’s Change of Command ceremony June 23, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 18:17
    TAGS

    SDA
    Change of Command
    SBD1
    space domain awareness

