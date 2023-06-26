Col. Raj Agrawal assumes command of Delta 2

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, Space Operations Command, (left) pins the Legion of Merit ribbon on outgoing Delta 2-Space Domain Awareness (DEL2) commander, Col. Marc Brock, (right) during DEL2’s Change of Command ceremony June 23, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

